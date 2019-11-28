Market Data — November 28 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The US has 10 times more shell companies than the next 41 jurisdictions combined, and nobody seems to care, writes Edward Luce
Flight Centre Travel Group and Travel Insurance Consultant take steps as the insolvent airline seeks up to R2bn to continue trading
Scandal-hit Swapo faces toughest contest yet as President Hage Geingob seeks second term
Atkinson and Khumalo families join forces in top marketing and investment communications firm
The SA Reserve Bank deems government’s worsening financial position and fragile parastatals as key risks — but SA's banks can cope
Business Day Spotlight talks about the physical networks that need to be in place for online retailers to fulfil orders
Pressure builds on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign as tourism chief quits and economy minister suspended himself amid the murder probe
Some European clubs have set up football academies on a franchise basis in India to get a foothold in a potentially huge market
Hailstones can put a serious dent in your car’s style – here’s how to avoid them
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.