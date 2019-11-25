Markets

Oil begins new week with gains as focus remains on trade

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.17% to $57.87 a barrel, having ended last week little changed

25 November 2019 - 07:48 Seng Li Peng
The Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery. Picture: REUTERS
Singapore — Oil prices began the week on a brighter note on Monday, posting early gains as positive noises from Washington at the weekend rekindled optimism in global markets that the US and China could soon sign a deal to end their bitter trade war.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 10c, or 0.17% to $57.87 a barrel by 4.20am, having ended last week little changed after tracking ups and downs in the trade talks process.

Brent crude futures were at $63.46 was up 7c, or 0.11%, the benchmark having also finished little changed last week.

“It is still all about trade talks,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. “It seems to be dominating markets action at the moment.”

Monday’s higher opening prices came after US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Saturday that an initial trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year.

This came a day after both President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed a desire to sign an initial trade deal and defuse a 16-month tariff war that has lowered global growth — though Trump also said he has yet to decide whether he wants to finalise a deal while Xi said he will not be afraid to retaliate when necessary.

At CMC Markets, strategist McCarthy noted that a move by China to protect intellectual property is also providing a supportive atmosphere for the trade talks.

“This is a big step forward for potential trade negotiation if they are adopted as official policy,” McCarthy said.

Still, concern remains that events in Hong Kong, riven by months of antigovernment unrest, could overshadow trade talk progress.

O’Brien warned on Saturday that Washington will not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong, where demonstrators remain angry at what they see as Beijing meddling in freedoms promised to the ex-British colony when it returned to Chinese rule more than 20 years ago.

At the weekend, the city’s democrats won a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections.

Reuters

JSE should benefit from return of optimism over trade war on Monday

The Chinese Communist Party on Sunday it will raise penalties on intellectual property violations, a key sticking point in the US-China trade war
S&P outlook heightens pressure on government to show progress

Agency warns of further downgrades due to ballooning debt and a lack of economic growth
Market data — November 23 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
