WATCH: Stock picks — Italtile and EPE Capital

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Italtile as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose EPE Capital.

Shutte said: “I’m going Italtile, so this is a born-and-bred tile manufacturer, distributor and retailer and they’ve really integrated across that, they been around for 50 years and what I like about Italtile is that it is really just a consistent compounder over the year, it's got really stable balance sheets, ungeared in that regard and they are managing to grow eternal equity.”

Körner said: “I’m going to go with one of my old darlings, which is Ethos Capital, we talk about small caps and we’re not scared of them.”