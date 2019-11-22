Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Italtile and EPE Capital

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Graeme Körner from Körner talk to Business Day TV

22 November 2019 - 11:57 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Italtile as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose EPE Capital.

Shutte said: “I’m going Italtile, so this is a born-and-bred tile manufacturer, distributor and retailer and they’ve really integrated across that, they been around for 50 years and what I like about Italtile is that it is really just a consistent compounder over the year, it's got really stable balance sheets, ungeared in that regard and they are managing to grow eternal equity.”

Körner said: “I’m going to go with one of my old darlings, which is Ethos Capital, we talk about small caps and we’re not scared of them.”

