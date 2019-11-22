Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Alibaba
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
22 November 2019 - 11:53
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Alibaba as her stock pick of the day.
“I know that we’ve got a bit of a risk appetite in the market right now but I’m going to pick Alibaba, which if you want to loosely translate it is Chinese Amazon, except it is multiples larger, the revenue growth is in excess of 30%, the earnings per share growth is in the excess of 25%.”
Or listen to the full audio: