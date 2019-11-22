Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Alibaba

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

22 November 2019 - 11:53 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/CHANCE CHAN
Picture: REUTERS/CHANCE CHAN

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Alibaba as her stock pick of the day.

“I know that we’ve got a bit of a risk appetite in the market right now but I’m going to pick Alibaba, which if you want to loosely translate it is Chinese Amazon, except it is multiples larger, the revenue growth is in excess of 30%, the earnings per share growth is in the excess of 25%.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Alibaba raises $11bn in largest Hong Kong listing in nine years

The deal will be a boost to Hong Kong following more than five months of protests and its recent slide into its first recession in a decade
Companies
2 days ago

Is Black Friday black gold for SA’s retailers?

Black Friday has become a major money-spinner for some SA companies — but there is a downside
Features
1 day ago

Airbnb partners with the IOC to provide Olympic Games accommodation

Host cities can build in the potential of Airbnb and will no longer need to promise to build new hotels or accommodation
Companies
3 days ago

Aramco IPO values company at between $1.6-trillion and $1.71-trillion

Target valuation is a long way from Saudi prince's initial aim of $2-trillion
Companies
5 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Alibaba’s Hong Kong homecoming

Secondary listing will give Tencent a run for its money
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.