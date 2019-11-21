Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock Picks — Woolworths and Medtronic

Wayne McCurrie chose Woolworths as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro chose Medtronic

21 November 2019 - 10:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Woolworths as his stock pick of the day, and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic.

McCurrie said: “Going for Woolworths, I think that the SA consumer is at the bottom and going to turn. Food inflation is coming through the system, it looks reasonable.

Shapiro said: “I saw Medtronic's results that came out and they were very very impressive. They make little devices like heart pacemakers and they have this little one that they put in the vein. But look at it, it's really good. Don't buy the drug companies, buy the device companies.”

