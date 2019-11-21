WATCH: Stock Picks — Woolworths and Medtronic

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Woolworths as his stock pick of the day, and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic.

McCurrie said: “Going for Woolworths, I think that the SA consumer is at the bottom and going to turn. Food inflation is coming through the system, it looks reasonable.

Shapiro said: “I saw Medtronic's results that came out and they were very very impressive. They make little devices like heart pacemakers and they have this little one that they put in the vein. But look at it, it's really good. Don't buy the drug companies, buy the device companies.”