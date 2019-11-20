WATCH: Stock picks — Spar and Broadcom

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Spar as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Broadcom.

Janse van Rensburg said: “Bringing it home for the first time in a while my stock pick tonight is Spar. The SA retailers have certainly been under pressure. A lot of mixed bag of results if you just look at the big signature retail assets out there. But Spar certainly delivered very strong set of numbers in a very difficult economic environment.”

Verster said: “My pick for tonight is Broadcom, it’s a semiconductor company, which means it makes microchips.”