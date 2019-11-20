Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Spar and Broadcom

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Jean Pierre Verster talk to Business Day TV

20 November 2019 - 07:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/welcomia
Picture: 123RF/welcomia

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Spar as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Broadcom.

Janse van Rensburg said: “Bringing it home for the first time in a while my stock pick tonight is Spar. The SA retailers have certainly been under pressure. A lot of mixed bag of results if you just look at the big signature retail assets out there. But Spar certainly delivered very strong set of numbers in a very difficult economic environment.”

Verster said: “My pick for tonight is Broadcom, it’s a semiconductor company, which means it makes microchips.”

Spar outperforms its rivals with a 'simple, robust' model

The group has an almost 30% share of the SA food and grocery market
Business
3 days ago

Iran leader backs petrol price hike that sparked protests

Protests flared after it was announced that the price of petrol would be raised by 50 percent
World
2 days ago

Spar eyes Europe expansion after buying Polish retailer

Focus on SA to continue as company sees opportunities for growth in Europe
Companies
6 days ago

EU orders Broadcom to halt all exclusive deals until its probe is over

The European Commission has ordered interim changes while the investigation is still underway, citing ‘irreparable’ threats to competition
World
1 month ago

Thoma Bravo in $3.8bn buyout of Sophos, adding another cyber firm to its stable

The move follows several other buyout deals of listed UK companies by US funds as the pound weakens ahead of Brexit
Companies
1 month ago

Apple supplier IQE slips into red as trade war hits supply chain

IQE CEO Drew Nelson says there has also been significant weakness in the handset market
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.