Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Exxaro

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

20 November 2019 - 07:40 Business Day TV
Picture: JEREMY GLYN
Picture: JEREMY GLYN

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose Exxaro Resources as his stock pick of the day.

“Exarro, I think they’re looking quite cheap and by no means am I saying this is the 10-15-year call, we know just how much pushback globally co-producing companies are receiving, from an environmental perspective that is. But, in the short to medium term there are still coal-fired power stations and someone still needs to supply these power stations.”

MARKET WRAP: Rise in commodity prices gives miners a boost

Retailers did surprisingly well, despite retails sales for September roundly missing the mark
Markets
6 days ago

South32 sale hinges on a better Eskom coal deal

Seriti Resources poised to become SA’s second-largest coal producer after Exxaro
Companies
1 week ago

SA receives R363bn shot in the arm as investors back Ramaphosa’s investment drive

President says investments may lead to the creation of 412,000 jobs
Economy
1 week ago

Anglo and Exxaro join forces to create new Limpopo job opportunities

Companies say they want to ensure communities will endure long after mining is gone
Companies
3 weeks ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners leap while banks and financials slump on budget news

The rand plummeted during Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget, which laid bare the country’s dire economic position
Markets
2 weeks ago

JEREMY THOMAS: In ochre land, power belongs with people

Electricity generation involves entire communities, and Eskom’s new future is a turning point
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.