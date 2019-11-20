WATCH: Stock pick — Exxaro

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose Exxaro Resources as his stock pick of the day.

“Exarro, I think they’re looking quite cheap and by no means am I saying this is the 10-15-year call, we know just how much pushback globally co-producing companies are receiving, from an environmental perspective that is. But, in the short to medium term there are still coal-fired power stations and someone still needs to supply these power stations.”