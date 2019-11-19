Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Roche

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton talks to Business Day about his stock picks of the day

19 November 2019 - 12:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VIACHESLAV POPOV
Picture: 123RF/VIACHESLAV POPOV

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Standard Bank Group and Roche as his stock picks of the day.

“I’m going to one on each side — one local and one international — on the local side we really like Roche, it’s the biggest oncology, that is cancer, pharmaceutical player in the world.... And on the local side we still like the banks and in particular Standard Bank.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

