Markets

JSE could get a boost from Naspers on Tuesday

19 November 2019 - 07:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The JSE could find direction from positive Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with strong gains from WeChat owner Tencent boding well for Naspers and Prosus.

International focus remains on the US-China trade war, though a surprise rate cut by the People’s Bank of China on Monday has boosted sentiment.

Local issues are in the back seat, with focus on the Reserve Bank’s policy announcement on Thursday, though no change to the repo rate is expected.

The surprise announcement of Andre de Ruyter, CEO of Nampak, as the new CEO of Eskom from  January 2020 had little effect on the local currency on Monday, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions corporate treasury manager Bianca Botes in a note.

In morning trade Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.85%, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.46%.

Tencent was up 1.6% in Hong Kong, pointing to positivity for Naspers and Prosus.

The rand was 0.13% weaker at R14.83/$.

Gold was flat at $1,470.47/oz, while platinum was little changed at $895.55. Brent crude was 0.11% up at $62.32 a barrel.

Rhodes Food Group is expected to release its full-year results to end-September later, saying earlier in November group turnover during the period had risen 8.2%.

Invicta Holdings is expected to report later that profit attributable to shareholders rose by R145m-R155m in its six months to end-September.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

‘Officious JSE’ killing off small caps, says Trematon CEO Arnold Shapiro

Shapiro says bourse not interested in small caps
Companies
1 day ago

US-China trade optimism may boost JSE on Monday

The US-China trade war continues to dominate market sentiment, with recent comments boosting hopes that a partial deal is close
Markets
1 day ago

JSE gains as Asian markets benefit from China’s rate cut

Sentiment is being supported by reports that the US and China are making progress in talks ahead of signing a partial trade deal
Markets
20 hours ago

Discovery teams up with Avis to take its insurance model global

Insurance arm to partner with Avis in Amsterdam
Companies
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE gains as Asian markets benefit from China’s rate cut

Markets

‘Officious JSE’ killing off small caps, says Trematon CEO Arnold Shapiro

Companies / Property

Naspers sees significantly lower earnings per share

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Mediclinic sees no immediate threat from NHI

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.