Market data — November 18 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Unions should not be seeking to increase SAA's debt by making impossible and unrealistic demands
New dispensation only applicable to existing holders of the old special permit
DA interim leader says it is important for party to hold on to governing the metros
Prosus expects core headline earnings per share from continuing operations to increase
Continent’s leaders are moving quickly to open up regional and global markets
From January, funds will be split into different categories so local investors can make better comparisons
The newly elected parliament is packed with loyalists to President Alexander Lukashenko
All round the truth about the game is quite scary, and it could do with administrators who have a greater sense of fiduciary duties
The truth probably lies somewhere in between, as many users are starting to question data privacy, writes Desné Masie
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.