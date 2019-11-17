Market data — November 15 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
It is unlikely the last monetary policy committee meeting of 2019 will slash interest rates, despite a sharp deterioration in the economy
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says says the private sector must help to rebuild the SA that it helped to destroy
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu will release audit results for national and provincial governments on Wednesday
Springfield Group will announce two finds in the next few days
SA's inflation rate is below the midpoint of the target band of 3%-6%, but risks persist
In a joint declaration issued on the second day of the Brics summit in Brasília leaders rail against trade protectionism
Pelosi says Trump's actions are worse than former president Richard Nixon's in the Watergate scandal
That the Irish media intended to focus on SA rugby’s supposed steroids problem was obvious from the first week of the World Cup tournament
The number of teen producers are rising amid an encroachment by artificial intelligence and a shift in how fans relate to their idols or ‘AIdols’
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.