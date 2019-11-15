Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock Pick — Walt Disney

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Walt Disney Company as his stock pick of the day

15 November 2019 - 10:16 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
“So we're still going offshore and we like Walt Disney. They came out with very good numbers last week and they've still got a very good brand. The stock did jump 7% yesterday, so I wouldn't buy it at these exact levels at the moment but rather over the long term.

“They are going into streaming and I think it will give Netflix a really good run for its money, so I think you can own Walt Disney over the long term.”

Or listen to the full audio:

