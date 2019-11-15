WATCH: Stock Pick — Walt Disney

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Walt Disney Company as his stock pick of the day

“So we're still going offshore and we like Walt Disney. They came out with very good numbers last week and they've still got a very good brand. The stock did jump 7% yesterday, so I wouldn't buy it at these exact levels at the moment but rather over the long term.

“They are going into streaming and I think it will give Netflix a really good run for its money, so I think you can own Walt Disney over the long term.”