Markets

JSE kept subdued by gold’s slide

Global sentiment has been boosted by comments by US officials suggesting progress in US-China talks, but that is weighing on safe-haven assets

15 November 2019 - 10:06 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: REUTERS
JSE. Picture: REUTERS

The JSE was little changed on Friday morning, with a deterioration in precious-metal counters offsetting gains on other indices.

Global sentiment has been boosted by comments from US White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who said on Thursday the US and China were down to the final steps of agreeing on a “phase one” trade deal.

Trade-related headlines continue to move global markets on a daily basis, but it now seemed loose ends in the US-China deal are being tied up, Rand Merchant Bank analyst Siobhan Redford said.

The price of gold and platinum fell, however. Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset, which underperforms when investors are interested in riskier assets. A firmer rand on Friday was not helping matters, as gold miners sell their product in dollars.

At 9.15am the JSE was little changed at 56,257.7 points, although the top 40 had added 0.11%.

Gold miners had lost 1.57% and platinums 1.43%.

Gold was down 0.44% to $1,464.53/oz while platinum had slipped 0.27% to $878.37/oz. Brent crude was 0.14% higher at $62.40 a barrel.

The rand had firmed 0.31% to R14.772/$.

Pepkor was down 1.6% to R17.27. It said earlier it had suffered write-downs of R1.2bn due to a contraction in the building market in SA.

Accelerate Property fund was up 3.17% to R1.95. It said earlier it had reached a deal to sell an Edcon warehouse for R94m, as it pursues about R2.5bn in disposals of noncore assets.

Oceana Group was unchanged at R62.76. It said earlier that group revenue was flat at R7.64bn in its year to end-September, having experienced bad weather in both the US and SA during the period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand on track for week two of gains amid US-China deal hopes

A US official stoked hopes on Thursday that the US and China are closing in on a partial trade deal, to the benefit of risk assets
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil gains as hopes grow Opec will keep a lid on output

Brent crude futures rise ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries oil production meeting in December
Markets
2 hours ago

Gold falls as US-China trade deal hopes whet risk appetite

Spot gold declines 0.4%, but is still set to rise more than 0.5% this week
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Market data — November 14 2019

Markets

JSE may get boost on Friday by positive US-China trade talks

Markets

Accelerate Property Fund to sell Edcon warehouse for R94m

Companies / Property

Pepkor hit by R1.2bn writedown as building market contracts

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Oceana caught by bad weather

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.