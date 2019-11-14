Markets

JSE flat as investors await release of mining figures for September

Local focus is on mining data, amid concern over SA's third-quarter economic performance

14 November 2019 - 10:30 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The JSE was little changed on Thursday morning, with global markets subdued by US-China trade war jitters, while local focus is on mining data for September.

There is concern about SA's third-quarter performance, with Statistics SA saying on Wednesday that retail sales increased just 0.2% year on year in September, missing market expectations of a rise of 1.9%.

Mining is expected to fall 2.4% year on year in September, an improvement from the 3.2% fall in August.

Global markets have been subdued by a lack of progress in the US-China trade war, with reports suggesting that there are disagreements between the two sides on a partial deal reached in October.

“Markets continue to trade in narrow ranges in fairly lacklustre trade as a lack of progress on the trade deal front dampens investor optimism,” TreasuryOne senior currency dealer Andre Botha said in a note.

At 9.42am the all share was little changed at 56,367.8 points and the top 40 was flat. Gold miners had added 1.41%.

Gold was up 0.23% to $1,466.58/oz and platinum 0.12% to $875.14/oz. Brent crude was 0.26% higher at $62.78 a barrel.

Rand hedge AB InBev had slipped 1.06% to R1,190.65.

Mediclinic was down 1.77% to R71.22. It said earlier that adjusted operating profit was flat at £137m (R2.6bn) in its six months to end-September.

Tradehold was unchanged at R11.70. It said earlier that revenue in its six months to end-August fell 1.8% to £47.7m (R248m).

Sephaku Holdings was unchanged at R1.25. The group reported a headline loss per share of 4.11c in its year to end-September, from headline earnings per share of 12.59c previously, largely due to an underperformance by SepCem, its joint venture with Dangote Cement.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand firms a little as market awaits Donald Trump’s speech

All eyes are on the US president, who could spell out the future direction of the US-China trade war, in a speech later on Tuesday
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: How the rand has settled since the Moody’s decision

RMB global markets strategist John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the local currency
Economy
1 day ago

Rand recovers slightly ahead of retail sales data

The local currency weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, when US President Donald Trump disappointed the market with trade war comments
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Sephaku slips into a loss as rivals aggressively pursue market share

Companies / Industrials

Tradehold’s defensive stance to continue as SA’s outlook darkens

Companies / Property

Gold treads water amid concern about trade talks

Markets

Rand recovers slightly ahead of retail sales data

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.