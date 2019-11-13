Markets

JSE dips as fears over US-China trade war persist

13 November 2019 - 11:13 karl gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE joined a trend of lower global markets on Wednesday morning, with investor sentiment hit by a series of comments by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

In a speech in New York, Trump hit out at the EU for its tariffs, while also not offering any hope that the US is considering rolling back tariffs on China, following a partial deal reached in October.

Trump, in fact, threatened to “substantially” raise tariffs on China, which, along with ongoing protests in Hong Kong, was giving investors cold feet, said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya in a note.

At 10.10am the all share was down 0.16% to 56,311.4 points, while the Top 40 fell 0.15%. Platinums had added 2.94% and gold miners 2.75%. Banks gave back 0.86% and industrials 0.32%.

Gold was up 0.23% to $1,459.39/oz and platinum 0.12% to $871.82. Brent crude was 0.53% lower at $61.70 a barrel.

Spar was up 4.6% to R207.11. It earlier raised its dividend 9.7% to 880c a share for the year to end-September. In its Southern Africa operations, liquor sales surged 17.6% in the year to end-September.

Local focus on Wednesday is for retail sales data for September, to be released later in the day.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Peregrine’s earnings fall as JSE activity declines

The group, which includes Citadel, Peregrine Capital and Stenham, says its outlook remains constrained by US-China uncertainty
Companies
3 hours ago

What the Chinese media are saying about the Hong Kong protests

State-owned news outlets have slammed the demonstrators, with one warning of military intervention
World
4 hours ago

Lighthouse Capital targets 5% distribution growth as it eyes Iberian mall

The group formerly known as Greenbay Properties has been granted exclusivity for deal
Companies
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Investec Property Fund looks offshore as SA business liquidations rise

Companies / Property

Spar dividend rises by almost double digits as liquor sales surge

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom’s acquisition plan points to Cell C

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Power purchase agreements poised for their time in the sun

Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.