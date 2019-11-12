WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Sasol

Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth chose Afrimat as her stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Sasol.

Molelekoa said: “I’m going to be quite controversial and go for Afrimat, I am also quite bullish on it. We’ve seen the iron ore price coming down and I think it is a good opportunity to get in.”

Du Toit said: “I’m going for Sasol, we saw a new management team being brought in, their trouble with building an ethane cracker in America is well known. At this stage, their ethane cracker has been built with a catalyst at the end of the process which they’re going to replace in December and we’ve been assured that after that they’ll be able to ramp it up.”