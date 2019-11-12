Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Sasol

Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments talk to Business Day TV

12 November 2019 - 11:55 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth chose Afrimat as her stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Sasol.

Molelekoa said: “I’m going to be quite controversial and go for Afrimat, I am also quite bullish on it. We’ve seen the iron ore price coming down and I think it is a good opportunity to get in.”

Du Toit said: “I’m going for Sasol, we saw a new management team being brought in, their trouble with building an ethane cracker in America is well known. At this stage, their ethane cracker has been built with a catalyst at the end of the process which they’re going to replace in December and we’ve been assured that after that they’ll be able to ramp it up.”

The Small Caps Portfolio

Joining Simon Brown in studio this week is Nic Norman-Smith Lentus Asset Management to help us understand Aspen and Reinet.
Television Shows
16 hours ago

WATCH: How diversification has paid off for Afrimat

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
Companies
1 week ago

Afrimat defies construction slump

The open-pit mining company reaps benefits of diversifying into bulk commodities
Companies
1 week ago

Pressure on Sasol over emissions

Some investors cough up on concerns over disclosures
Business
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Time for Sasol to shed light on its emissions plan

Investors want to know how group’s long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy aligns with the Paris Climate Agreement
Opinion
1 day ago

Yet another Sasol AGM hand-off

Company rebuffs request from shareholders for greater transparency on its plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions
News & Fox
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.