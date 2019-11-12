Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
12 November 2019 - 11:48
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Medtronic as his stock pick of the day.
“An offshore company called Medtronic, where medicine and technology or electronics meet. This is a company with an almost $150bn market cap, they are into all kinds of fancy gadgets, like heart valves, insulin pumps, all these electronic goodies and gadgets, robotics in health care and surgery.”