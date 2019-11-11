Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Cartrack
Nancy Bambo from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
11 November 2019 - 09:35
Nancy Bambo from Momentum chose Cartrack Holdings as her stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick today is Cartrack, it is probably not the best stock for institutional investors because of the liquidity. But it has shown quite resilient growth over the past five years, it’s grown 20% plus in terms of its earnings. It also has really strong margins.”
Or listen to the full audio: