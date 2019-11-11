Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Cartrack

Nancy Bambo from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

11 November 2019 - 09:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Nancy Bambo from Momentum chose Cartrack Holdings as her stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick today is Cartrack, it is probably not the best stock for institutional investors because of the liquidity. But it has shown quite resilient growth over the past five years, it’s grown 20% plus in terms of its earnings. It also has really strong margins.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

