Rand weakens as US-China trade deal hopes wane

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had not agreed to rollback tariffs on China, souring the mood on global markets

11 November 2019 - 12:38 karl gernetzky
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Monday afternoon, as fading optimism about a US-China trade deal weighed on global risk assets.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the US had not agreed to roll back tariffs on China, despite optimism last week that the two parties were close to formalising a partial deal reached in October.

The shooting of protesters in Hong Kong was also weighing on sentiment.

If the situation deteriorates further, it will not only drag local equities lower but the region as a whole, said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed. The risk of US-China trade-war disappointment was also very high, especially if a deal did not include the rollback of further tariffs, Sayed said.

At 12.22am the rand was 0.19% weaker at R14.8728/$, 0.27% softer at R16.4075/€ and 0.23% down at R19.0419/£.

The euro was flat at $1.1032.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Hong Kong unrest buffets global markets

Escalating violence in the city has stoked demand for the safe-haven yen and gold
1 hour ago

Hong Kong protests rage on, this time in daylight hours

On Monday, police fired teargas in the Central business district where protesters blocked streets and hurled antigovernment abuse, as office workers ...
1 hour ago

Oil demand to peak by 2035, data in Saudi Aramco prospectus shows

As recently as February, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser dismissed concerns about the rise of alternatives to oil as ‘not based on logic and facts’
2 hours ago

