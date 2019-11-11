Markets

Oil slips after Trump downplays progress in trade talks

Donald Trump says the US will make a deal with China only if it is the right one for America

11 November 2019 - 14:08 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices dipped on Monday after US President Donald Trump appeared to downplay reports of an imminent lifting of tariffs in a protracted US-Chinese trade war.

Brent crude was down 87c at $61.64 by 10.30am GMT. The contract gained 1.3% last week.

US crude was 88c lower at $56.36 a barrel, having risen 1.9% last week.

Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely” but the US would make a deal with Beijing only if it was the right one for America.

Trump also said there had been incorrect reporting about US willingness to lift tariffs as part of a “phase one” agreement, news of which had boosted markets.

The 16-month trade war between the world’s two biggest economies has slowed economic growth around the world and prompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand, raising concerns that a supply glut could develop in 2020.

“We expect the sideward trading to continue for the time being, with the trade conflict headlines likely to dictate the direction,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Oil futures often trade in tandem with shares. Equities across the globe fell on Monday on escalating violence in Hong Kong. Asian stocks had their worst day since August.

Underlining the impact of the trade war, data at the weekend showed that China’s producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October.

Car sales in China fell for a 16th consecutive month in October, data showed on Monday.

Investors are also concerned about excess supplies of crude, analysts said.

The oil market outlook for next year may have upside potential, Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo said last week, suggesting there is no need to cut output further.

Opec and its allies led by Russia meet in early December. The so-called Opec-plus alliance has since January cut output by 1.2-million barrels a day under a deal set to last until March 2020.

Lukoil, Russia’s second-biggest oil producer, expects the global oil production cut deal, known as Opec-plus, to be extended, its chief said on Monday.

Meanwhile, in North America, TC Energy’s 590,000-barrel-a-day Keystone oil pipeline has returned to service, operating at reduced pressure with a gradual increase of volumes.

Reuters

Oil demand to peak by 2035, data in Saudi Aramco prospectus shows

As recently as February, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser dismissed concerns about the rise of alternatives to oil as ‘not based on logic and facts’
Markets
9 hours ago

Oil falls on trade worry and oversupply

Supply is expected to remain sufficient in the near term as Opec is reluctant to make more cuts, while production in North America remains robust, ...
Markets
12 hours ago

Hong Kong unrest buffets global markets

Escalating violence in the city has stoked demand for the safe-haven yen and gold
Markets
8 hours ago

JSE faces risk-off trade on Monday as load-shedding threat persists

The US-China trade war and prospect of the resumption of load shedding may weigh on local risk assets on Monday morning
Markets
13 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Rand weakens as US-China trade deal hopes wane

Markets

JSE slips almost 1% as global trade turns risk-off

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.