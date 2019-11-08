WATCH: Stock picks — Bookings and LVMH

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Booking Holdings as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose LVMH.

Combrinck said: “A company called Booking Holdings, they’re down 8% because Expedia came out with the results. Expedia is priced at about a 40 price-to-earnings ratio. It came out with low double-digit revenue growth, which is a lot but it’s a lot less than expected. Bookings is trading at sub-20 price-to-earnings [ratio].”

Nair said: “I’m going to go with Louis Vuitton, handbags, fancy shoes and clothes. It’s [shown] ... good performance, organic growth ... basically its ability to price and sell more volume, has been very strong and it also speaks to the international travel team as well.”