Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Bookings and LVMH
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Booking Holdings as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose LVMH.
Combrinck said: “A company called Booking Holdings, they’re down 8% because Expedia came out with the results. Expedia is priced at about a 40 price-to-earnings ratio. It came out with low double-digit revenue growth, which is a lot but it’s a lot less than expected. Bookings is trading at sub-20 price-to-earnings [ratio].”
Nair said: “I’m going to go with Louis Vuitton, handbags, fancy shoes and clothes. It’s [shown] ... good performance, organic growth ... basically its ability to price and sell more volume, has been very strong and it also speaks to the international travel team as well.”
