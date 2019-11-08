Rand set for biggest weekly gain in three

The rand looked set for its best weekly performance in three weeks on Friday morning as emerging-market currencies have been bolstered by the hope that the US and China will soon sign a partial trade deal.

Global market sentiment was boosted by reports that the US will roll back on some of the tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the phase one trade deal.



The local currency, which has been the best-performing among emerging-markets over the past five days, also benefited after Moody’s Investors Service did not downgrade SA last week.



On Friday morning the rand had pared gains after strengthening 0.48% on Thursday. At 10.05am, the currency had weakened 0.14% to R14.7607/$, 0.17% to R16.3171/€ and 0.14% to R18.9212/£. The euro was flat at $1.1054.