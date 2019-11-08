Markets

JSE on track for second week of gains on Friday

The local bourse will need to lose more than 1.47% for a weekly loss on Friday and faces mixed Asian markets at its start

08 November 2019 - 07:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, but is on track for its second week of gains amid optimism about the US-China trade war.

News regarding the trade war this week has been somewhat mixed, but the trend has been generally positive, with China indicating on Thursday it was ready to discuss how tariffs should be jointly lifted.

“The news suggests that both sides are clearly close to a phase one deal and that China, which is suffering through a serious protein shortage due to the spread of disease in its pig livestock, is eager to lower agricultural tariffs and open up trade flows once again,” said BK Asset Management MD Boris Schlossberg in a note.

News on Friday morning was also positive, with Chinese exports falling less than expected in October.

At 6.15am SA time, Shanghai’s Composite was up 0.35%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.44%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, was down 1%.

Gold was flat at $1,469.30/oz while platinum had slipped 0.3% to $905.80. Brent crude was 0.2% lower at $62.16 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R14.7439/$, having firmed 1.89% so far this week.

Construction company Stefanutti is expected to release its interim results to end-August, but has not issued a trading statement. In the prior period, the company had reported that headline earnings per share grew 46%, though it said cash generated from operations declined, with some clients delaying payments.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Ramaphosa rescues Prasa from crippling Eskom power cuts

Crisis is the latest in the spiral of debt in which government is caught as failing and broke state-entities and municipalities default on payments ...
National
3 hours ago

Dis-Chem gains market share as store rollout continues

Group revenue grew 13.2% during its six months to end-August, boosted by new outlets and its acquisition of a wholesaler
Companies
23 hours ago

AVI sells stake in Australian seafood joint venture

The owner of the Green Cross brand will continue to supply seafood to Simplot
Companies
13 hours ago

