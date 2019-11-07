WATCH: Stock picks — SA government bonds and Nvidia

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose SA government bonds as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Nvidia.

McCurrie said: “It’s government bonds, it’s getting a good yield and I still hope that the future is better than the past in SA. If that is the case, you’ll make a half-decent return out of this.”

Shapiro said: “My pick is Nvidia company, which is a semiconductor, I think they were hurt with bitcoin when the mining stopped as they were well placed for development with them, but it’s a wonderful company and they make the right kind of semiconductor.”