Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — SA government bonds and Nvidia

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

07 November 2019 - 10:28 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ BAKHIAR ZEIN
Picture: 123RF/ BAKHIAR ZEIN

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose SA government bonds as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Nvidia.

McCurrie said: “It’s government bonds, it’s getting a good yield and I still hope that the future is better than the past in SA. If that is the case, you’ll make a half-decent return out of this.”

Shapiro said: “My pick is Nvidia company, which is a semiconductor, I think they were hurt with bitcoin when the mining stopped as they were well placed for development with them, but it’s a wonderful company and they make the right kind of semiconductor.”

Bonds hit Ramaphoria high and rand rallies on Moody’s reprieve

The rand had gained 1.9% to 14.7442/$ at 7.54pm on Monday, the biggest gain since September 4, according to Bloomberg data
Markets
2 days ago

Eskom bonds punished as investors clamour for faster turnaround

Many want to see more action on operational and organisational changes meant to return the company to sustainability
National
16 hours ago

Former Goldman Sachs banker to stand trial in Malaysia in 2020

Roger Ng is accused of abetting the sale of $6.5bn in bonds tied to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad
Companies
1 day ago

Asian shares lose ground on Brexit pause

Revenue warnings from Texas Instruments raised worries about the global tech sector
Markets
2 weeks ago

Goldman ‘evaluating’ role in Chinese AI firm Megvii’s IPO after US blacklisting

Known for its facial recognition platform Face++, Megvii was among Chinese AI firms placed on a trade blacklist by the Trump administration
Companies
4 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Nvidia and Anglo American

Bright Khumalo from Vestact and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.