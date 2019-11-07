Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Prosus

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock picks of the day

07 November 2019 - 09:56 Business Day TV

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers and Prosus as his stock picks of the day.

“I think on the local market, if you wanted to stay local, Naspers and Prosus — either of them. They have come down initially quite a lot since their split and I think that that business over the long term is still looking really good.”

Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
