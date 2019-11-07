Market data — November 7 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
While the NPA has not yet been able to bring any state capture cases to trial, Transnet has already recovered R618m
Embattled power utility Eskom announces on Thursday night that load-shedding will kick in from 10pm
French arms company, accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma, approaches Constitutional Court to challenge ruling
Group revenue grew 13.2% during its six months to end-August, boosted by new outlets and its acquisition of a wholesaler
Despite promises of investment, data released on Thursday outlines the difficulties President Cyril Ramaphosa faces in reviving the economy
Fourie scoops top honours at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards on Thursday night
President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business government wants to raise money to invest in technology and reduce state debt
Here’s to hope for the future after Rugby World Cup win gives SA a moment of respite
Designed for Bottega Ghiana, these birds are a modern take on time-honoured customs
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.