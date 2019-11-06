Markets

JSE gains as markets wait for US-China trade news

Markets are hoping that the two economic superpowers will sign a partial trade deal later in November

06 November 2019 - 11:44 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE was higher on Wednesday morning, while global markets await more news regarding the US-China trade deal.

Markets are hoping that the two economic superpowers will  sign a partial trade deal later in November while reports that the US may roll back some of the tariffs on Chinese goods lifted global market sentiment.

“[US President] Donald Trump could hope for minimum $20bn worth of farm purchases in exchange of dropping tariffs. That number could shoot up to $40bn-$50bn US dollars,” London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. No-one other than China could promise such huge numbers, she said.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.43 while Hong Kong's was flat and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.22%.  In Europe, the FTSE 100 was little changed while France's CAC 40 was up 0.23% and Germany's DAX 0.2%.

The JSE all share added 0.46% to 57,508.4 points and the top 40 0.52%. Banks were up 0.75% and resources 0.5%. 

South32 was up 1.89% to R26.89. The mining and metals company said on Wednesday that Seriti Resources has reached a deal to acquire South32's coal assets.

Intu Properties dropped 16% to R6.53. The company said on Wednesday that it was close to selling two Spanish assets to raise equity.  

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Oil loses ground after big increase in US crude stocks

Brent crude futures drop 0.6% as US crude inventories rise
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold rises as trade-war wary investors lose their risk appetite

Spot gold rises 1% to $1,485.73/oz as SPDR Gold Trust says its holdings grew 0.13%
Markets
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Rand breaks three-day winning streak as investors await US-China trade news

Markets

Asian shares slip as traders await news on trade talks

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.