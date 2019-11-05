WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Nestlé

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Nestlé.

Kunze said: “Shoprite, and just a disclosure so we do own the share and we did put it into one of our portfolios from last week. Margins are still decent ... we feel unfairly punished and it sold off.”

Fisher said: “We’re liking Nestlé, it’s a global food and beverage company that has operations all over the world and has a market cap of Sf309bn, which equates to about R4.6-trillion.”