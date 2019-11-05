Markets

JSE may extend gains on Tuesday as US markets surge

US-China trade optimism and upbeat corporate earnings send US markets to record highs

05 November 2019 - 07:15 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The JSE looked set to extend its gains on Tuesday morning, amid a sea of green on global markets.

US markets pushed to record highs on Monday, boosted by positive noises about the US-China trade war, solid economic data, as well as impressive performances from various US counters.

US nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday had beat expectations, which has helped allayed fears that the world's largest economy was slowing ahead of the Christmas spending season, said BK Asset Management MD of foreign exchange strategy Boris Schlossberg in a note.

Asian markets were higher on Tuesday morning, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.68% and the Hang Seng 0.48% as of 6.10am SA time.

Gold was 0.28% lower at $1,505.43/oz and platinum was flat at $937.37. Brent crude was flat at $62.11 a barrel.

The rand was 0.18% firmer at R14.78/$, which along with lower precious metal price, pointed to further strain for SA gold miners, who lost 2.9% on Monday.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, was up 1.8% in Hong Kong. Diversified miner BHP was up 1.2% on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Locally the corporate calendar is bare, with a focus instead on consumer confidence data for the third quarter.

Expectations are that the index, which is compiled by FNB and the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University, declined slightly in the third quarter of 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Bonds hit Ramaphoria high and rand rallies on Moody’s reprieve

The rand had gained 1.9% to 14.7442/$ at 7.54pm on Monday, the biggest gain since September 4, according to Bloomberg data
Markets
8 hours ago

As investors’ appetite for risk increases, gold slips

But data shows that speculators increased their net long positions in both gold and silver in the week to October 29
Markets
16 hours ago

Global shares soar on indications world could avoid recession

There are also signs the US and China could soon put an end to a damaging trade war
Markets
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Prices of oil rise as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump continue talks

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater

Markets

JSE gains on renewed trade-truce optimism

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.