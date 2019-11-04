Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

04 November 2019 - 12:03 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day.

“Sibanye, the last time I was here the strike had ended, they were getting back to full production, they came up with good numbers this week and we liked them ... on a macroeconomic perspective, so we are still bullish on gold.”

Or listen to the full audio:

