WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater
Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
04 November 2019 - 12:03
Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day.
“Sibanye, the last time I was here the strike had ended, they were getting back to full production, they came up with good numbers this week and we liked them ... on a macroeconomic perspective, so we are still bullish on gold.”
