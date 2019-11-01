Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Sibanye Gold and Take Two

Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

01 November 2019 - 12:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PEDROSEK
Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Take Two Interactive Software.

Redelinghuys said: “I would be looking at something like Sibanye-Stillwater, for example. I think Sibanye has been doing well, I think that we have a relative outperformer here.”

Booysen said: “I’m going with Take Two Interactive, so I actually would like to do a basket of the gaming stocks at the moment, which I think is a very interesting industry.”

