WATCH: Stock picks — Sibanye Gold and Take Two

Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Take Two Interactive Software.

Redelinghuys said: “I would be looking at something like Sibanye-Stillwater, for example. I think Sibanye has been doing well, I think that we have a relative outperformer here.”

Booysen said: “I’m going with Take Two Interactive, so I actually would like to do a basket of the gaming stocks at the moment, which I think is a very interesting industry.”