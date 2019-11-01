Markets

Oil inches higher, but on track for big weekly decline

Brent crude rises 0.1%, but oil prices set to take a hit from rising global supply and uncertain future demand

01 November 2019 - 08:28 Aaron Sheldrick
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Oil prices edged up on Friday after a difficult week, but were still headed for losses of about 4%, hit by a combination of rising global supply and uncertain future demand.

US crude rose for the first time in four days, gaining 18c, or 0.3%, to $54.36 a barrel by 3.39am GMT. The contract was set for a weekly loss of more than 4%.

Brent crude was up 5c, or 0.1%, at $59.67 a barrel, leaving it on track for a drop of nearly 4%.

Worries over global economic growth, along with oil demand, continue to haunt the market as leaders from the US and China struggle to end a 16-month dispute that has roiled trade between the world’s top two economies.

“Concerns about the US-China trade dispute have come home to roost,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

The market received some respite from a run of poor economic data after an unexpected bounce in a private sector survey of Chinese manufacturing activity on Friday, which contrasted with the dour results of an official survey on Thursday.

Japanese factory activity, however, sank to more than a three-year low in October, data showed on Friday, in a fresh warning sign for the world’s third-largest economy.

US crude inventories rose by 5.7-million barrels in the week to October 25, dwarfing analyst expectations for an increase of just 494,000 barrels.

A Reuters survey showed that oil prices are likely to remain under pressure this year and next. The poll of 51 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $64.16 a barrel in 2019 and $62.38 in 2020.

Meanwhile, US crude production soared nearly 600,000 barrels a day in August to a record of 12.4-million, buoyed by a 30% increase in Gulf of Mexico output, according to government data released on Thursday.

Those numbers came as a Reuters survey found output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries recovered in October from an eight-year low, with a rapid recovery in Saudi Arabian production from attacks on oil plants more than offsetting losses in Ecuador and voluntary curbs under a supply pact.

Reuters

Oil prices slip a bit on possible trade truce delay

The US and China are still working on an interim trade deal, but it may not be completed in time for US and Chinese leaders to sign it in November
1 day ago

US fracking’s glory days may be over as equipment stands idle

In previous slumps, frackers parked unused equipment to await a revival; this time, gear is being stripped down for parts or sold for scrap
1 day ago

Dead wood out: Sasol rallies on CEO purge

A sweeping overhaul of its executive has been lauded by the market. But Lake Charles is still far from spitting out cash
1 day ago

