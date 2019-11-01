Markets

JSE on track for weekly gain on Friday as Moody’s threat looms

The local bourse has gained 2.3% so far this week, boosted by Naspers and US Federal Reserve rate cuts

01 November 2019 - 07:14 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE could take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Friday morning, with the local bourse up 2.3% so far in the week, despite weakness in the rand. 

The local currency has fallen almost 3% against the dollar so far during the week, battered by the Treasury’s warnings that SA’s debt will grow over the next few years, even as it slashes its growth forecast for 2019.

All eyes are on the latest review of SA by Moody’s Investors Service, although this is likely to take place after markets close. Analysts have said the chances of SA being downgraded to junk status in coming months has risen, although Moody’s is expected to only change SA’s outlook to negative later.

Some volatility may also come from the major global economic release, US nonfarm payrolls for October.

Asian markets were higher on Friday morning, boosted by a higher-than-expected Chinese purchasing managers index (PMI) for October.

At 6.10am the Shanghai Composite was up 0.73% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.42%.

Gold had slipped 0.14% to $1,510.40/oz while platinum was flat at $931.88/oz. Brent crude was 0.41% higher at $58.96 a barrel.

The rand was 0.34% firmer at R15.05/$.

Naspers has fared well this week, recovering from a 9% drop last week, and largely tracking the movements of Chinese tech giant Tencent, of which it owns 31.2%.

Locally, there are no major scheduled corporate releases, with focus instead on Moody’s.

The Absa manufacturing PMI later is expected to show a subdued start to SA’s fourth-quarter.

The PMI has averaged 46.6 in the first three quarter of the year, below the neutral 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said in a note last Friday. Conditions in the sector are affected by weak domestic and external demand, she said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand continues to fall ahead of Moody’s rating review

The local currency continues weakening after suffering its biggest one-day fall in more than a year after Tito Mboweni’s dire medium-term budget ...
Markets
14 hours ago

Gold prices rise as dollar responds to US Fed rate cut

Palladium was steady, having hit a record high of on Wednesday; silver rose and platinum firmed, with both metals set for monthly gains
Markets
19 hours ago

Market data — October 31 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

