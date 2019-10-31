Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — cash and L’Oreal
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
31 October 2019 - 11:46
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose cash as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose L’Oreal.
McCurrie said: “I’m going with cash, I’ve given up on SA Inc.”
Shapiro said: “I’m going for beauty products, I’m going for L’Oreal. Clicks sell their product and if you look at their chart it’s very impressive.”