Market data — October 31 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
A lack of beneficial ownership transparency is a key threat to sustainability within the sector, as is an increase in human rights violations that tends to occur with secret owners, writes Mashudu ...
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says there are seven options
DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen says Mazzone brings a ‘balance of knowledge, grit and levelheadedness’ to the position
CEO Suzie Nkambule speaks to Business Day about the state of the water industry in SA
Moody’s Investors Service to announce decision on country’s investment-grade rating on Friday
WBHO's outgoing chairman says investment in infrastructure is vital for economic growth and employment
Trump says parts of the Brexit deal agreed between Boris Johnson and the EU restrict future UK-US trade
Durban set for high-stakes game between Soweto titans
The new A1 has arrived to ensure the Mini Cooper no longer has everything to itself
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.