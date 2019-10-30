Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — the dollar and Datatec

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

30 October 2019 - 11:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose dollar cash as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Datatec.

Janse Van Rensburg said: “I’m using the strong rand to buy dollars, I do think that the US markets are quite elevated, but I’m going to be patient.”

Williams said: “Datatec, and it’s a little bit speaking to what Deryck is saying. It’s a rand hedge and is exposed to a number of emerging markets, so dollar-based earnings and really a turn-a-round story.”

World stocks near 15-month high on hopes of US-China trade deal

The US fed is expected to announce policy stimulus at its meeting on Wednesday, but European markets feel weight of mixed earnings e
Markets
22 hours ago

JSE is poised for a positive start to possibly volatile budget and ratings week

Further signs of US-China trade talks boost Asian markets on Monday, with a rebound by Tencent boding well for the local bourse
Markets
2 days ago

JSE drops as global markets remain subdued

Boris Johnson is set to propose a snap general election in the UK’s parliament on Tuesday, after the EU granted a three-month Brexit extension
Markets
1 day ago

Rand firmer ahead of risk-heavy week

Local markets are awaiting the medium-term budget policy statement as well as a ratings review by Moody’s Investors Service
Markets
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as comments over a US-China trade deal lift sentiment

Investors are also expecting the US Fed to cut its interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, which would make this a third cut from the Fed in ...
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.