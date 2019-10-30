WATCH: Stock picks — the dollar and Datatec

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose dollar cash as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Datatec.

Janse Van Rensburg said: “I’m using the strong rand to buy dollars, I do think that the US markets are quite elevated, but I’m going to be patient.”

Williams said: “Datatec, and it’s a little bit speaking to what Deryck is saying. It’s a rand hedge and is exposed to a number of emerging markets, so dollar-based earnings and really a turn-a-round story.”