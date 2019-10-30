Rand weakens as government expects wider budget deficit

The rand and government bonds extended losses on Wednesday after finance minister Tito Mboweni said the budget deficit is set to be two percentage points higher on average over the next three years.

At 2.15am, the rand had weakened 1.4% to R14.8268/$, its worst level in more than a week. It has softened 1.44% to R16.4821/€ and 1.61% to R19.1216/£.

The benchmark R186 government bond was weaker, with the yield rising 15.5 basis points to 8.35%. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

The initial forecast in February was for the government budget deficit to be at 4.2% in the current fiscal year. The Treasury said on Wednesday that the deficit in the current fiscal year will be 5.9%, averaging 6.2% over the next three years.

Mboweni ignored market expectations, announcing no set plans to restructure Eskom’s R450bn debt. The minister said the ailing power utility could receive further funding provided it meets certain operational requirements.

