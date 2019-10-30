Rand slumps 2.5% as government expects wider budget deficit

The rand and government bonds extended losses after finance minister Tito Mboweni said the budget deficit is set to be two percentage points higher on average over the next three years.

The minister was presenting the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in parliament on Wednesday.

At 3.53pm, the rand had weakened 2.57% to R15.008/$, above R15 for the first time in two weeks. It had also fallen 2.5% to R16.6541/€ and 2.59% to R19.3061/£.

The generic 10-year government bond also suffered, with the yield rising 21 basis points to 9.121%. Bond yields move inversely to their prices. If it ends the day at this level, it will be its worst close in more than two months.