WATCH: Stock picks — AB InBev and Sasol

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose AB InBev as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Sasol.

Combrinck said: “AB InBev with disappointing third-quarter results, still on a nine-month basis it’s not too bad. They have had volume problems in some of the key markets but the premium brands are still growing at fairly strong numbers.”

Smit said: “I just think that long-term wise it’s a nice entry point on a price to book ratio which is the right way of looking at some of these companies.”