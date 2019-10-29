WATCH: Stock picks — AB InBev and Sasol

Markets

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose AB InBev and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

29 October 2019 - 11:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose AB InBev as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Sasol.

Combrinck said: “AB InBev with disappointing third-quarter results, still on a nine-month basis it’s not too bad. They have had volume problems in some of the key markets but the premium brands are still growing at fairly strong numbers.”

Smit said: “I just think that long-term wise it’s a nice entry point on a price to book ratio which is the right way of looking at some of these companies.”

Or listen to the full audio:

