Markets

JSE likely to be subdued on Tuesday by weaker Tencent and looming risks

29 October 2019 - 07:26 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE could be under pressure on Tuesday morning, amid lower commodity prices and a slide by Chinese media giant Tencent.

Tencent, which was down 1.7% in Hong Kong, has been under pressure recently, though no single reason is evident. The company, best known for its WeChat app, influences the JSE via Naspers.

Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday morning, with investors digesting comments from US President Donald Trump that a formalisation of a partial US-China trade deal was “ahead of schedule”.

US markets were lifted overnight by positive US corporate earnings reports, though Alphabet — the parent company of Google — was under pressure after missing earnings expectations.

Focus on Tuesday is on Brexit, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempting to get parliamentary backing for a general election on December 12. The EU has granted an extension of the Brexit deadline until January.

Locally, a government paper on the future of Eskom is expected later, though domestic focus remains squarely on the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

Markets are ignoring local developments for now, and are waiting for the US Federal Reserve policy statement on Wednesday, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions corporate treasury manager Bianca Botes in a note.

At 6.20am the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were both down 0.4$, while Japan's Nikkei had added 0.3%.

Diversified miner BHP was up 1.2% on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Gold was flat at $1,492.06/oz, while platinum had slipped 0.41% to $914.15. Brent crude was 0.26% lower at $61.42 a barrel.

The rand was steady at R14.57/$.

The corporate calendar is light, but Aspen Pharmacare’s share price should react to its restated results to end-June, with the company suffering a R719m impairment after the recall of a drug in Australia.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Eskom decision expected on Tuesday

The government’s choices will demonstrate whether it is committed to the rapid liberalisation of the energy market
National
5 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Vacuum created by diminished DA worrying

The danger is the rise of the far-left and the ANC tilting towards reckless policies in a bid to compete
Opinion
5 hours ago

SONGEZO ZIBI: Good journalism almost no longer possible and needs protection

Inviting journalists who were at the forefront of media during the state capture years to make submissions to the Zondo commission would help expose ...
Life
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE is poised for a positive start to possibly volatile budget and ratings week

Markets

MAS Real Estate’s acquisition of Prime Kapital gets strong shareholder backing

Companies / Property

Bricks-and-mortar stores are back in vogue

Companies / Property

JSE edges higher as market waits for Brexit clarity

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.