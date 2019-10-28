Market data — October 28 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Imagine if the former Joburg mayor had tweeted about crimes committed by gays or Jews
Researchers think our ancestral home can be traced back to northern Botswana 200,000 years ago
The new DA parliamentary leader says the party has been caught in the middle between the EFF on the left and the Freedom Front Plus on the right
Hosken Consolidated Investments, led by former trade unionist Johnny Copelyn, says Ithuba has breached a funding agreement and should no longer be able to run the national lottery
Austerity doesn’t bode well for GDP — but nor does the status quo
But compared to other parts of the world, it still underperforms in several areas, such as getting electricity, the World Bank's Doing Business study shows
Johnson’s defeat means he is now likely to seek a different route to an election
Islanders take to T20 version of cricket
The fitter you are, the quicker you will start sweating.
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.