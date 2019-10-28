Markets

JSE follows Asian markets higher on trade deal optimism

Investors are also waiting for the US Fed’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday, which is expected to be a 25 basis points cut

28 October 2019 - 11:55 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE was higher on Monday morning, tracking Asian markets, as trade-war optimism lifted sentiment. 

China’s commerce ministry said on Saturday that both the US and China have agreed to properly address core issues, adding to hope that the two economic superpowers will soon finalise the phase-one trade deal. 

Investors are also waiting for the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday amid expectations that it will cut by 25 basis points. 

“If the Fed delivers a rate cut on Wednesday it will be the third and therefore the question becomes, is the Fed done with their ‘mid-cycle adjustment’ and ‘insurance’ cuts or is this the start of a more significant easing cycle?” said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed. 

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite added 0.85%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.84% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 0.30%. 

At 11.10am, the JSE all share was up 1.32% to 55,867.8 points and the top 40 1.5%. Banks added 1.51% and resources 1.56%. 

Famous Brands was down 1.3% to R80.54. The company said on Monday that its headline earnings per share fell by 15% to 159c in the six months to end-August. 

Astral Foods added 0.2% to R162.33. The poultry processing group said on Monday that it expects HEPS to decrease between 60% to 50% to between 1,485c and 1,856c in the year to end-September.  

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Famous Brands ups fast-food focus as economic conditions bite

The restaurant franchiser says consumers are looking for convenience and better value, and the company is focusing on online ordering and home ...
Companies
6 hours ago

Asian shares climb to three-month peak

Markets expect US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its Wednesday meeting
Markets
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Rand firmer ahead of risk-heavy week

Markets

Gold is hardly changed ahead of Fed’s rate decision

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.