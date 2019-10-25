Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Virgin Galactic
Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
25 October 2019 - 09:37
Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Virgin Galactic (although the stock has not yet been listed) as his stock pick of the day.
“We like Virgin Galactic, which is kind of a left-field choice. Virgin Galactic is Virgin’s space story, they’re listing in New York on Monday with a market cap targeted at about $1.5bn.”
Or listen to the full audio: