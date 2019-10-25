Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Virgin Galactic

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

25 October 2019 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Richard Branson. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHAEL SCHWARZ
Richard Branson. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHAEL SCHWARZ

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Virgin Galactic (although the stock has not yet been listed) as his stock pick of the day.

“We like Virgin Galactic, which is kind of a left-field choice. Virgin Galactic is Virgin’s space story, they’re listing in New York on Monday with a market cap targeted at about $1.5bn.”

Or listen to the full audio:

