Rand on track for fourth week of gains

The local currency has benefited this week from progress in the US-China trade war

25 October 2019 - 10:12 karl gernetzky
File Picture: REUTERS

The rand was firmer against major global currencies on Friday morning, on track for its fourth consecutive week of gains against the dollar, amid progress in the US-China trade war.

The chance of an escalation of the US-China trade war and of a no-deal Brexit have diminished, said AxiTrader senior market analyst Stephen Innes in a note.

Markets are waiting for the EU to pronounce on whether a UK request for another Brexit extension will be granted, although some reports have suggested this decision will be made public only on Monday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a general election on December 12.

At 9.05am the rand was 0.33% firmer at R14.6426/$, 0.27% up at R16.2694/€ and 0.29% stronger at R18.8241/£. The euro was flat at $1.1111.

The rand has gained 0.64% against the dollar so far this week, having risen 3.2% in June.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

