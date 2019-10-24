Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Kumba Iron Ore

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

24 October 2019 - 11:12 Business Day TV
Iron ore. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Iron ore. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose Kumba Iron Ore as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Kumba, I think they had a bit of a beating yesterday after they released a production update. They guided in that production update that they will probably sell a million tonnes less than they had planned to for the full year, but a million tonnes in the context of how many tonnes they produce in a year — they produce between 43- and 44-odd million tonnes so it’s not immaterial, but it is worth considering.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

