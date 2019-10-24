JSE gains as markets await EU decision on Brexit

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, tracking most global markets while investors await the EU's decision for a Brexit extension.

The regional bloc is yet to give its verdict on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to delay the Brexit deadline, which is scheduled for October 31.

“The EU will be in no rush to make a decision and may even be awaiting more details on how parliament intends to make use of the time before doing so. There's little chance of it rejecting the request but how long it offers needs to be determined,” Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.



The markets are also awaiting the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision, as well as third-quarter earnings from major companies in the US later in the day.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was flat while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.87% and Japan's Nikkei 225 0.55%.



In Europe, the FTSE 100 was up 0.56%, France's CAC 40 0.28% and Germany's DAX 0.38%.



At 10.40am, the JSE all share added 0.45% to 55,821.8 points and the top 40 0.54%. Resources were up 0.57% and industrials 0.48%.



Alton was down 1.5% to R26.85. The company said on Thursday that headline earnings per share from continuing operations increased 4% to 73c in the six months to end-August.

Clicks was down 1.35% to R235.77. The retailer said on Thursday that its group turnover increased 7.2% in the year to end-August.

