Concern over demand outlook keeps oil above $61 a barrel

Gains are very gradual and downward pressure, notably as a result of the subdued global outlook, persist, analyst Craig Erlam says

24 October 2019 - 12:07 Alex Lawler
London — Oil slipped below $61 a barrel on Thursday as concern over the demand outlook offset a surprise drop in US crude inventories and the prospect of further action by Opec and its allies to support the market.

In the latest sign of economic weakness that has prompted lower oil demand projections, employment in Germany's private sector fell for the first time in six years in October, a survey showed on Thursday.

Brent crude fell 39c to $60.78 a barrel by 8.44am GMT, having risen 2.5% on Wednesday and touched its highest since September 30.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 45c at $55.52.

“Oil may now be off its lows, but gains are very gradual and downward pressures, most notably as a result of the subdued global outlook, persist,” said Craig Erlam, analyst at broker Oanda.

Crude's gains on Wednesday were supported by an unexpected drop in US inventories.

US crude inventories fell 1.7-million barrels in the week ended October 18, against analyst expectations of a 2.2-million barrel increase, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Brent prices have risen 13% this year, supported by a supply pact among Opec and its allies.

Since January Opec, Russia and other producers have implemented a deal to cut oil output by 1.2-million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2020 to support the market. The producers will meet from December 5-6 to review the policy.

Adding further price support, officials have said that extended supply curbs are an option to offset the weaker demand outlook for Opec crude in 2020. 

Reuters

