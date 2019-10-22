Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock Pick — US stocks

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose US Stocks, in particular Amazon and Alphabet, as his stock pick of the day

22 October 2019 - 11:46 Business Day TV
Google signage. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Google signage. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose US Stocks, in particular Amazon and Alphabet, as his stock pick of the day.

“I think with trade concerns starting to abate and we're starting to see some good [news] coming out of the US. I think that the US is still the place to look and I think (as I said the last time) some of these big tech and IT companies have sold off quite a lot, so the Amazons and Apples are looking quite favourable at this stage. Steering clear of the unicorn, so you want big cash producing assets like Amazon and like a Google.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Naspers SA’s CEO hunts for ‘next big thing’

Local face of tech giant has R1.4bn to invest in start-ups
Business
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock pick — US stocks

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks investing with Business Day TV
Markets
1 week ago

OECD plan to tax multinationals a step forward

Move to close leeway in shifting of profits could let countries get their fair share, but critics argue it does not go far enough
Opinion
1 week ago

Digital giants set for heftier tax hit as governments push for global rule book

The overhaul will have the effect of a few percentage points of corporate income tax in many countries
World
1 week ago

Facebook would face off with Elizabeth Warren over big tech break-up

Audio from meetings have Mark Zuckerberg saying it would win any legal battle if Warren, if made president, tries to break up big tech firms
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.