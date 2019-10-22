WATCH: Stock pick — US stocks

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose US Stocks, in particular Amazon and Alphabet, as his stock pick of the day.

“I think with trade concerns starting to abate and we're starting to see some good [news] coming out of the US. I think that the US is still the place to look and I think (as I said the last time) some of these big tech and IT companies have sold off quite a lot, so the Amazons and Apples are looking quite favourable at this stage. Steering clear of the unicorn, so you want big cash producing assets like Amazon and like a Google.”