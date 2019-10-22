European stocks up on positive US-China trade talks

London — European shares eked out small gains on Tuesday as talk of progress in China-US trade talks was offset by mixed corporate earnings, while sterling held below $1.30 ahead of another crucial Brexit vote.

In choppy trading, the broad European Stoxx reversed course and added 0.09%, and MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.05%.

French speciality minerals company Imerys slipped 11.8% after cutting its outlook for 2019, and Norway’s Aker moved 1.7% lower as it slashed its full-year oil output target. British household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser was stranded at the base of the Stoxx index with a 5.5% fall after it cut its full-year sales forecast for the second time this year.

In Switzerland, drug maker Novartis raised its 2019 target and reported better-than-expected revenue, while Apple supplier AMS slipped 3.7%, reversing an earlier rise as demand from smartphone makers boosted operating profit.

UBS was one of the top gainers among banking stocks after Switzerland’s biggest bank reported a smaller-than-expected loss in quarterly profit.

Swedish defence firm Saab gained as much as 7% to lead the Stoxx 600 after reporting third-quarter operating earnings, well ahead of market forecasts and affirming its view that operating cash flow this year will improve compared to 2018.

“This week is an important week for earnings,” said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “We’ve seen a lot of talk on Brexit and trade talks and the new news is the earnings and the signal they give for the future. We’ve broadly priced in that earnings will be slightly positive for the year, but everyone is seeing how monetary policy stabilises the situation.”

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500, up 0.13%, pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street.