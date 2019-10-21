Markets

WATCH: Stock Pick — AB InBev and Richemont

Independent Analyst Liston Meintjes chose AB InBev and Richemont as his stock picks of the day

21 October 2019 - 11:45 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes chose AB InBev and Richemont as his stock picks of the day.

“I'm picking a stock that I have never picked before; I don't want something that depends on energy or as such. It's still ifs and buts and maybe but I think that Richemont at R110 definitely has the potential and middle classes are growing and there is high aspiration. Maybe you cannot afford a watch or choose a watch because you have a cellphone that does everything, but you might buy jewelry.

“With AB Inbev, people will be drinking beer, and it has been through a tough time and they did have a bit of a debt problem, which they have now resolved by listing in Hong Kong.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Let’s drink to a sober revolution

As part of a growing trend towards low- and non-alcoholic drinks, South Africans are increasingly embracing the millennial idea of ‘mindful drinking'.
Life
1 week ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE scores biggest one-day day gain in three weeks ahead of further US-China trade talks

Foreigners were net sellers of R11.8bn of equities in the week ended October 4, according to the JSE market statistics
Markets
1 week ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower for a second day

The Standard Bank PMI fell to 49.2 points in September from 49.7 in August, with investors still worried about global economic growth
Markets
2 weeks ago

JEREMY THOMAS: A bit of bait and switch, and Joburg could be SA’s London

High finance is what makes the British capital tick, and our own finance capital is the only city here poised for a renaissance
Opinion
4 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: The beauty in balanced fund

Balanced funds need to preserve capital when risk is high, and aim for strong capital growth when risk is low
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.