WATCH: Stock Pick — AB InBev and Richemont

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes chose AB InBev and Richemont as his stock picks of the day.

“I'm picking a stock that I have never picked before; I don't want something that depends on energy or as such. It's still ifs and buts and maybe but I think that Richemont at R110 definitely has the potential and middle classes are growing and there is high aspiration. Maybe you cannot afford a watch or choose a watch because you have a cellphone that does everything, but you might buy jewelry.

“With AB Inbev, people will be drinking beer, and it has been through a tough time and they did have a bit of a debt problem, which they have now resolved by listing in Hong Kong.”